 95 pc households to get zero electricity bill in coming months, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

He said the state government is providing 600 units of free electricity to domestic consumers in a two-month billing cycle

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann- File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, November 26

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday said more than 95 per cent of the households in the state will get zero electricity bill in the coming months, a major relief for them.

At a function to distribute appointment letters to 603 newly recruited clerks and junior engineers of the Punjab State Electricity Corporation here, he said the state government is providing 600 units of free electricity to domestic consumers in a two-month billing cycle.

For the first time, 86 per cent of the households in Punjab received zero electricity bills, he said and asserted that more than 95 per cent of households will be benefited in the coming months.

This move is a big relief for domestic consumers, who till now had to shell out a hefty money every month for electricity, Mann said.

“The state government delivers whatever it promises. Actions taken with good intentions always yield good results,” the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Mann said Punjabis had never dreamt that the electricity bills of their homes would be zero. “By the efforts of the state government, this has become a reality.” This has also helped in reducing power consumption as several families have become economical to avail the 600-unit limit to free electricity, he said.

The chief minister said the state government is also making all-out efforts to make its buildings self-sufficient in terms of power. Solar energy panels will be installed in all government buildings to reduce the burden of electricity bills, he added.

Mann said the state government has handed over appointment letters to more than 21,000 youths in eight months. This massive drive reflects the AAP government’s commitment towards the welfare of youths, the chief minister said.

The entire process has been completed transparently to ensure that only eligible and deserving youth get the jobs. Getting a job is the right of every qualified person and the state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that, Mann said.

