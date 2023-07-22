‘98% water-related complaints resolved’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa has said more than 98 per cent of the complaints received in the Shikayat Nivaran Kender (SNK) of the department have been resolved.

He said under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann, it was the priority of the government to provide clean drinking water in villages and, for this purpose, the department was working with all sincerity. He said many schemes were also being initiated to keep the villages clean and garbage free.

#Bhagwant Mann