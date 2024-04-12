981 MT wheat arrives in 11 Patiala grain markets

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 11

A total of 981 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat has arrived at 11 grain markets situated in the district.

Pawan Kumar Singla, chairman, Arhtiya Association, Patiala, said procurement agencies were hesitant to procure wheat as it had high-moisture content.

District Mandi Officer Ajaypal Singh Brar said high level of moisture was detected in the wheat crop harvested in the first week of April.

Brar said efforts were underway to release timely payment to farmers.

