A beacon of courage, Modi pays tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 28

Tributes poured in from various quarters for freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 116th birth anniversary today.

In a message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the cause of India’s freedom continue to inspire generations. A beacon of courage, he will forever be a symbol of India’s relentless fight for justice and liberty”.

“Tributes to the great freedom fighter Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh ji, who sacrificed everything for the freedom of the country. Bhagat Singh wrote against hatred and expressed concern against inequality in society. He had imagined an egalitarian India and till date he is an inspiration for crores of the youth due to this thinking,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, CPI leader D Raja, historian S Irfan Habib, Union minister Hardeep Puri are among those who paid their homage to the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary.

CM Mann remembers martyr

Paying tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 116th birth anniversary, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday highlighted several life incidents of the martyr

Mann also announced construction of a memorial and a library at the maternal home of Shaheed Bhagat Singh near Garhshankar

He said special attention had been paid to the education and health sectors under the AAP government and domestic consumers were receiving zero electricity bills

“Earlier, the leaders backstabbed people by giving importance to their own vested interests,” he added

#Narendra Modi #Shaheed Bhagat Singh