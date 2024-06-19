‘A conspiracy’: AAP on non-release of Punjab's Rural Development Fund by Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today accused the BJP government at the Centre of withholding Punjab’s Rural Development Fund (RDF) and said it was conspiring to end the mandi system.

The party said the BJP was purposely not releasing the pending funds of Rs 7,000 crore of the RDF.

Ropar AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha said link roads in rural areas were not being repaired. Chadha said the money of the RDF was used to repair roads and develop mandis. The Central Government was withholding Rs 7,000 crore of the Rural Development Fund and they were doing it under a conspiracy.

Earlier, the BJP tried to implement three laws to end the mandi system. The farm laws were opposed all over India but farmers of Punjab led that protest and forced PM Narendra Modi to repeal these.

