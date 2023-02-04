A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 4

A day after the Congress disciplinary committee suspended Preneet Kaur and asked her to explain within three days why she should not be expelled for anti-party activities, party's Lok Sabha MP said “take whatever decision you want. I derive my strength from my people. Everything else is secondary”.

Preneet Kaur. File photo

Congress is welcome to take whatever decision it wants.

I have always given my best to the party and to the people who have repeatedly elected me. I owe it to them and will continue to serve them, as always. I derive my strength from my people. Everything else is secondary. — Preneet Kaur (@preneet_kaur) February 4, 2023

Congress' disciplinary panel member secretary Tariq Anwar said the action follows complaints against her from Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring and other state leaders that she was helping the BJP in the northern state.

Former Union minister Preneet Kaur is the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who was ousted from the party and he later joined the BJP.

In the 2022 state assembly polls, Kaur even campaigned for her husband Amarinder Singh who contested the elections as an ally of the BJP.

Kaur had been an MP in 1999, 2004 and 2009. She lost the Patiala Lok Sabha seat in 2014 but won it back in 2019.