Sukhmeet Bhasin
Mansa, March 15
A day after the interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was televised by a private news channel, IGP Jaskaran Singh, who is the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case, today visited the house of Sidhu Moosewala and met his parents at Musa village in Mansa district.
Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the main accused in the chargesheet filed in the case. The IGP was accompanied by the Mansa SSP Dr Nanak Singh during the visit. It is learnt that during the meeting, IGP apprised Moosewala’s parents about the progress made by the SIT in Sidhu Moosewala murder case.
Moosewala’s parents are distraught over the slow progress in the murder case and are continuously demanding justice from the state government in the case.
Meanwhile, parents are learnt to be annoyed over the telecast of the interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from jail.
Moreover, Moosewala’s first barsi is scheduled to be held at Mansa on March 19.
On May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moosewala’s was brutally killed by eight sharp shooters at Jahawarke village in Mansa district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition leaders take out protest march on Adani issue; police prevent them from proceeding to ED office
Later, they email the letter to the ED office
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark
As soon as the House assembles, opposition members storm int...
Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-job scam
The court posts the matter for March 29
Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says it...
A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house
Moosewala’s parents are reportedly annoyed over the telecast...