A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, March 15

A day after the interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was televised by a private news channel, IGP Jaskaran Singh, who is the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case, today visited the house of Sidhu Moosewala and met his parents at Musa village in Mansa district.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the main accused in the chargesheet filed in the case. The IGP was accompanied by the Mansa SSP Dr Nanak Singh during the visit. It is learnt that during the meeting, IGP apprised Moosewala’s parents about the progress made by the SIT in Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Moosewala’s parents are distraught over the slow progress in the murder case and are continuously demanding justice from the state government in the case.

Meanwhile, parents are learnt to be annoyed over the telecast of the interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from jail.

Moreover, Moosewala’s first barsi is scheduled to be held at Mansa on March 19.

On May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moosewala’s was brutally killed by eight sharp shooters at Jahawarke village in Mansa district.

#lawrence bishnoi #Mansa #punjab gangsters #sidhu moosewala