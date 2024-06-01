A DAY BEFORE D-DAY

1 Ahead of voting, Cabinet minister and Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal pays obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday.

2 Former diplomat and BJP nominee Taranjit Singh Sandhu renders shoe-cleaning “sewa” at Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh Shaheed, Amritsar. He visited Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki temple, too.

3 Sitting MP and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal greets well-wishers. She locked in a tough fight with AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian for the Bathinda LS seat.

4 BJP candidate for the Patiala Lok Sabha seat Preneet Kaur with her supporters at her residence in Patiala on Friday. She is facing a tough challenge from Congress’ Dr Dharamvira Gandhi.

5 AAP candidate for the Bathinda parliamentary seat Gurmeet Singh Khuddian interacts with people. He defeated SAD veteran and patron of Shiromani Akali Dal Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi in 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

6 Congress candidate from the Patiala parliamentary constituency Dr Dharamvira Gandhi at his residence on the eve of Lok Sabha elections, in Patiala on Friday. Earlier, he was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party and an MP.

7 BJP candidate from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu pays obeisance at a temple on Friday. Grandson of Punjab ex-CM Beant Singh, Bittu was elected to the LS from Anandpur Sahib in 2009 and then from Ludhiana in 2014 and 2019 on Cong ticket.

8 Shiromani Akali Dal’s Lok Sabha candidate Anil Joshi during door-to-door campaigning in Amritsar on Friday. A minister in the SAD-BJP government in Punjab, he joined SAD in 2021 following his expulsion from the saffron party.

