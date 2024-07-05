A fascinating world of insects at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, July 4
Established in 1972, Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) National Insect Museum brings the fascinating world of insects to the fore. However, only a few people, including those at PAU, are aware of its existence.
The museum displays a captivating array of insects ranging in size from 1 mm to 12 inches. The creepiest to the most colourful and dainty-looking insects are preserved here.
Specimens here have been collected from various parts of north, central, northwest, and southern India. The museum houses 80,000 specimens from 18 insect orders, displayed in mobile racks and cabinets.
In addition, plant samples depicting symptomatic damage caused by insect infestation have been preserved and stored in the museum.
Dr Manmeet Brar Bhullar, Principal Acarologist and HoD Entomology, explained the process of preserving insects using naphthalene balls and dichlorobenzene, adding that they were fumigated five times a year.
The museum was designed to showcase the diversity of insects and the damage they cause to plants. The importance of insect predators, pollinators and beneficial insects has been highlighted
separately. There are six parallel racks, and the collection is organised into sections dedicated to specific groups or orders, such as butterflies, beetles, bees and wasps. All insect specimens of agricultural, medical and veterinary importance have been organised separately.
“The museum is important for entomology students because it introduces them to various insect orders and families, as well as their economic importance. We have separate boxes displaying insects that are beneficial and harmful to crops, which are displayed during the Kisan Melas so that farmers can identify them in the fields,” said Dr Manmeet.
The museum’s highlight is the world-renowned collection of Dr AS Sohi, an eminent scientist in the field of leafhoppers, which has been preserved to serve as a reference for future scientists.
When it comes to insects, the statement ‘dynamite comes in small packages’ rings true in a variety of ways, and a visit to the museum will demonstrate why.
