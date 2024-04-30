A first: BJP’s nominee to contest from Fatehgarh Sahib

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 29

As Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) flexes muscles to launch its own candidate for the first time in Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha (reserved) constituency, senior functionaries of various saffron outfits are looking forward to the announcement of a strong public face to campaign for.

Though the party is yet to announce a candidate for the constituency spread in three districts Malerkotla, Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib, probable candidates have started seeking patronage of senior and veteran leaders of the outfit.

Ramesh Chand Ghaie, a senior BJP leader, said activists of various wings were enthusiastic to seek votes for the party’s own symbol as till now they have been working for the success of alliance candidates. “It is the first time that our efforts and contribution would be recognised by our leaders as we will be working for our own candidate,” said Ghaie regretting that supporting alliance candidates had proved a thankless job in the past.

Parmod Gupta, vice president, local body cell of the party, said people from all sections of society were eagerly waiting for formal announcement of a candidate as it is the first time that they would select “Lotus” on the polling day. Gupta said the regional leaders were almost unaware about names shortlisted for the nomination. “Though Geja Ram Valmiki and Dr Naresh Chauhan have been active in the region for some time, we are yet to receive any formal information about the shortlisted panel,” said Gupta maintaining that cadre of the party had pulled socks to buttress the campaign after announcement of candidate.

Showing ignorance about reports regarding his name being considered as candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib, state president SC Morcha (BJP) Sucha Ram Ladhar said, “I don’t have any information about my name being considered for election,” said Ladhar maintaining has was also not involved in discussion on candidates for seats reserved for SCs/STs. “While we stand committed to working for the success of the candidate, we pray that the party launches such a candidate who makes us feel proud to work for,” said Ladhar.

Fatehgarh Sahib Constituency was constituted in 2008 and Indian National Congress Candidate Sukhdev Singh Libra had won election in 2009 by bagging 46.96 per cent of total polled votes. Aam Aadmi Party nominee Harinder Singh Khalsa with 35.62 per cent votes in his basket in 2014 and INC candidate Dr Amar Singh Boparai won 2019 election by pocketing 41.75 per cent votes.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Fatehgarh Sahib #Lok Sabha #Malerkotla