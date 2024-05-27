 A first, Pakistani drone flies 10 km inside Indian territory : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • A first, Pakistani drone flies 10 km inside Indian territory

A first, Pakistani drone flies 10 km inside Indian territory

Midnight crash near Talwandi Virk village

A first, Pakistani drone flies 10 km inside Indian territory

Two packets of heroin dropped by a drone at Chandu Wadala.



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Dhariwal (Gurdaspur), May 26

A Pakistani drone flew into India at the dead of night, dropped an 11 kg consignment of high-purity heroin and instead of flying back, it travelled 10 km deep into the Indian territory, leaving security officers flummoxed.

Normally, state and not-state Pakistani actors send drones, carrying payloads of contraband and in some cases arms and ammunition, which drop consignments in and around villages located near the International Border (IB) before returning. Security officers admit that this is perhaps the first time that a drone from Pakistan has travelled so deep into Indian terrain.

This being election time, top government and opposition leaders have been visiting Gurdaspur district that has gained infamy for the drone-drug disturbance. On May 24, PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Dinanagar in the district.

Senior officers are maintaining a stoic silence. “We can’t reveal much at this stage. Investigations are still on. However, we admit that the distance to which the drone made its way is really alarming,” said an officer engaged in the search operation.

Officers, however, admitted that as drone technology becomes cheaper with every passing day and is more accessible to acquire, the problem is accelerating fast. Normally, the drones seized by the BSF have ‘Made-in-China’ markings on them.

Today’s incident has come as a massive setback to the security agencies fighting the drone-drug menace.

At around 1.30 am, BSF personnel of 27th Battalion manning the Chandu Wadala Border Outpost heard some unusual noise. They fired at the drone that instead of flying back into Pakistani territory started flying in the opposite direction.

Finally, it crashed near Talwandi Virk village near Dhariwal township, 10 km from where it dropped its consignment. “In all probability, it fell down after its battery got exhausted,” said an officer.

Officers said the precise quantity of heroin dropped by the drone was 10.760 kg packed into two yellow coloured nylon packets.

Normally, the heroin pushed into India by Pakistan is of very high quality because it comes from Afghanistan, a country known for producing heroin of the highest standards.

The police said they were investigating the incident. Sources, however, point out to the fact that it was rare that the cops lay hands on the drugs’ actual recipients. Heroin packets dropped in villages near the IB are taken to a safe place by ‘local carriers’. These carriers then pass on the packets to a person, or persons, who have their faces covered and carry no mobiles for fear of being detected. This operation is usually carried out in small townships, just near from where the shipment is dropped by drones.

The cops often nab the carriers, but it is here where their investigations and trail ends. This is because the carriers do not know the identity of the person to whom they had passed the heroin packets.

Had the BSF and police not seized today’s shipment, in all probability it would have travelled beyond the borders of Gurdaspur into other cities consequently destroying the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of youth. There was also the possibility of the drug being consumed by youngsters in Gurdaspur and nearby cities.

In the Gurdaspur parliamentary seat, the drone-drug issue has taken center-stage in the run up to the General Election. Ex-Dy CM and Congress candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has gone on record as saying that when he was the Home Minister he had called a meeting of all security agencies, including Punjab Police.

“Officers told me that developing an anti-drone system was an expensive proposition. Until an antidote to the drones is found, it will be difficult to eradicate the menace. I will approach the Defence Research and Development Organisation for help, once I become an MP,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdaspur #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Swati Maliwal alleges rape and death threats, blames AAP leaders, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

2
India

Army Chief General Manoj Pande gets one-month extension

3
India

The Tribune Analysis: Why is Kejriwal using ‘75-year rule’ and Adityanath to corner BJP and PM Narendra Modi

4
J & K

Assembly elections in J-K before September 30; next step statehood, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

5
Sports

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya absent from team’s T20 World Cup departure amid divorce rumours

6
IPL 2024

'Super Kings': Kolkata Knight Riders crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to clinch 3rd IPL title

7
World

12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on way to Dublin

8
India

FIR against 6 partners of Rajkot game zone, 2 held; facility didn't have fire NOC, say police

9
Punjab

BJP don’t understand emotions of Punjabis, MSP as promised not given to farmers, says Priyanka Gandhi in Punjab’s Khanna

10
Delhi

Children hospital fire heart-rending, guilty won’t be spared: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi

Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi

Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...

‘Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path’

Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path: PM Narendra Modi

In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes here

In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes from his interview

We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana...

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests it to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds

Kejriwal's interim bail ends on June 2

Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region

Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region

The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...


Cities

View All

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Tharoor

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

People looking for change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Amritsar

Will revive traditional industry, open Attari-Wagah trade route, says Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Operation Bluestar bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ on display at Golden Temple complex in Amritsar

Amritsar: Special poll observer tells officials to provide adequate facilities for voters

BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Chandigarh: BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Should we show door to PM Modiji, khata khat: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Chandigarh

Chandigarh RWAs discuss local issues with Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Open House: How can politicians, who do not meet poll promises, be held accountable?

Come June 4, those seeking report card will get befitting reply: Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests it to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds

Three killed in residential building fire, owner booked

Vivek Vihar tragedy : Desperate searches and tears, hospital fire leaves parents shattered

Hospital Tragedy: Caught in political storm, minister, L-G order independent inquiries

7 newborns killed in Delhi hospital fire

INDIA VOTES 2024: Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Hoshiarpur: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Defeat saffron party, save Constitution, says CPI (ML)

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark condemnable, says Charan Sapra

Vijay Rupani urges farmers to vote for BJP

‘People want concerns addressed, not blame game’

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

No match for honest Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SAD, says Bikram Singh Majithia

Come June 6, Rahul Gandhi will leave country: Home Minister Amit Shah

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt not to last long: Amit Shah

Farmers on way to Amit Shah’s rally stopped by cops on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Dhami woos natives of hill state

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Dhami woos natives of hill state

Prime Minister Modi lauds public service record of Preneet Kaur’s family

After PM Modi’s rally, Patiala BJP candidate Perneet Kaur begins campaigning aggressively

PM Narendra Modi anti-farmer, show him door: Priyanka Gandhi in Khanna