A first, project to provide info on govt schemes

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 5

The Barnala district administration has launched one-of-its-kind project ‘Pahunch’. Under the project, a book was released that contains information about various government schemes of the Central and state governments. The beneficiaries can directly approach the authorities concerned by referring it.

Launching the project on Wednesday, Barnala Deputy Commissioner Punamdeep Kaur said many times people who fulfil criteria under a government scheme are not aware of the ways to get it. The project would help such persons, she added.

A decision was taken to come out with dossier that is easy to access and read. A group of officials of the Public Relations Department, DC office and other subsidiary units drafted the book.

The team collected information of 44 departments of state and Centre and organised the data in a common format. Sewa Kendra alone has 400 services to offer, which have been mentioned in the book.