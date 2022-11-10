A lawyer by profession, Harjinder Singh Dhami SGPC member since 1996

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 9

In the high-stake electoral battle, Harjinder Singh Dhami was on Wednesday re-elected president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Born on August 28, 1956, Dhami, a Badal family loyalist, is from Punjab’s Doaba region. He has been an SGPC member from the Sham Chaurasi segment since 1996. He hails from Piplan Wala village in Hoshiarpur district. He is a lawyer with a clean image and has attained proficiency in religious and legal affairs for the past four decades. He is known for his good administrative skills.

He had replaced Bibi Jagir Kaur (then SAD nominee) during the 2021-2022 elections and his tenure as the 44th president of the Sikh body remained non-controversial.

Earlier, he also served as the SGPC general secretary in 2019 followed by holding the post of honorary chief secretary in 2020.

As per the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, the SGPC body has to be revamped every year by electing its president, senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary and 11-member executive body. The body is elected unanimously during the General House or through voting, if necessary.

#Doaba #harjinder singh dhami #SGPC #Sikhs