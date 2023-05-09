A show of unity by Congress leaders

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 8

Learning from its poll debacle in the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress appeared to be on a course correction as far as the campaign strategy for the Jalandhar parliamentary byelection is concerned.

A senior leader said a majority of the leaders were concerned about their survival in the run-up to the 2024 parliamentary elections.

“Keeping in mind the differences among leaders, the party strategy was to ensure that all leaders were involved in the campaign. Former CM and Dalit Sikh face Charanjit Singh Channi, fire brand leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, influential Doaba leader Rana Gurjeet Singh, besides others, presented a show of unity. All were present at today’s roadshow,” said a former general secretary of the PPCC.

Amarinder Raja Warring, PPCC chief, said, “The use of money and muscle power by the ruling party will be of least help. People are fed up with AAP.”

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the party had worked well on its strategy. “The bypoll results will signal the downfall of CM Bhagwant Mann. The Congress will win by a huge margin”.

Former Speaker Rana KP Singh said whatever might be the result, party leaders had put in a joint efforts and campaigned aggressively. Considered to be the stronghold of the Congress, the party was looking to retain the seat.