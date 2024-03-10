A symbolic stir: Abohar farmers

Abohar, March 9
Farmers have decided to stop trains going to Delhi via Punjab and Haryana on Sunday on the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political).
Satvir Singh Mohanpura, secretary, Ganganagar Gramin Mazdoor Kisan Samiti, said they would stop trains on Sunday as the Centre had failed to guarantee MSP on all crops and clear debt of farmers. He said hundreds of farmers would halt the trains at Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh railway stations from 12 noon to 4 pm.
Mohanpura added that farmers would gather at Gurdwara Singh Sabha and then proceed towards the Sriganganagar Railway Station. Through this symbolic protest, we would increase pressure on the Centre to fulfil its promises it made to us in 2021, he said.
