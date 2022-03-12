A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

Chandigarh, March 12
A Venu Prasad has been appointed Principal Secretary to the CM.
He is a 1991 batch IAS officer.
He has remained the CMD of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for long, and was currently posted as ACS, Excise and Taxation.
This has set in motion the administrative changes to be effected by the new AAP government.
