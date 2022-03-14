A Venu Prasad assumes charge as ACS to Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

A Venu Prasad on Monday assumed charge as ACS to CM Bhagwant Mann.

Prasad is a 1991 batch IAS officer.

He has remained the CMD of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for long, and was currently posted as ACS, Excise and Taxation.

This has set in motion the administrative changes to be effected by the new AAP government.