'Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt': Youth murdered in Kapurthala village, killers taunt parents after crime

  • Punjab
Was assaulted with sharp edged weapons, datars and kirpans

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 22

In a heinous crime that has come to light in Kapurthala, Hardeep Singh Deepa, a resident of Pattu Ladhu Ki village in Dhilwan here was brutally killed on the night of September 19.

The hapless parents of the victim received the information of his murder from the killers, who knocked on their door to inform them that they had killed their son.

The family informed the police that theirson had been murdered owing to an ongoing old feud with Harpreet Singh alias Happy, a resident of the same village. An FIR was registered at the Dhilwan police station on September 20 under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC against 5-6 people, including Harpreet Singh Happy.

Meanwhile, on Friday Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal shared the incident on X and said, “…there is complete Jungle Raj prevailing in Punjab, where murder, loot snatchings and robberies are becoming an everyday affair.”

In his complaint to the police, Gurnam Singh, father of Hardeep Singh Deepa, told Dhilwan police that his son Hardeep was a farmer.

Due to the ongoing dispute with Harpreet, a case against his son had already been registered at the Dhilwan police station. His son was staying out of the house for several days due to fear of arrest, but on September 19, he came home after several days at five in the evening and took a copy of the bank's passbook from home.

Around 10:30 pm someone knocked the gate of his house and he heard loud shouts, after which he climbed atop a high platform with his wife Kulwant Kaur to look across the house wall. Gurnam said he saw that Harpreet Singh alias Happy was outside his house with four or five aides of his.

Hapreet shouted to the duo, "Ajj asi tuhade munde nu vadh ke os da kamm kadh ditta hai, aa chak lavo apna sher puttar" (We have killed your son and ended his life today. Come take you Lion son)." After this the group left the spot while shouting.

When the couple came out, they saw their son's badly wounded body lying outside. He had been assaulted with sharp edged weapons, datars and kirpans, the father alleged.

The parents took the son to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Dhilwan SHO Balbir Singh said, "An FIR has been registered against 5 to 6 unnamed persons including Harpreet alias Happy. We are on the lookout for the culprits. Further investigation in the case is on."

Sources said police have rounded up two men in the case.

#Kapurthala

