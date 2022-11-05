Airports Authority of India orders foreclosure of 'awarded' works at Halwara

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 4

In what appears to be another hurdle in the much-awaited international airport coming up at Halwara in Ludhiana, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has ordered foreclosure of the awarded works before taking up the balance works.

About the project Total area: 161.28 acres

Terminal area: 2,000 sq m

Awarded cost: Rs 3,876.65L

Boundary wall, approach road: Rs 309.33 crore

Missed deadlines: January and June this year

The construction of interim terminal building and allied works at the cost of Rs 47 crore — lying suspended since March — would be delayed further with this development, which came three months after the AAI in July resolved to take over the construction of balance works.

In a communication to the Public Works Department (PWD), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ludhiana International Airport Limited (LIAL) — a joint venture between the AAI and the Punjab Government — has asked for details of works executed by the PWD at the site along with its cost and status of foreclosure of the contracts awarded by the department.

“In reference to the AAI letter and LIAL board meeting resolution referred above, you are requested to provide details of works executed by the PWD at the site along with its cost and status of foreclosure of the contracts awarded by you. This would further facilitate the AAI to take up the balance works,” wrote CEO of the LIAL.

Responding to the communication, the PWD intimated the LIAL CEO-cum-Ludhiana Airport Director that the work of internal roads and allied infrastructure was allotted to a Ludhiana-based firm on November 8, 2021, while a firm from Himachal Pradesh was awarded the work to construct interim airport building on December 9, 2021.

“Work at the site was stopped by both the agencies in March due to non-release of funds by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) despite repeated requests and reminders,” the PWD replied.

The department further intimated that as per the AAI’s directions to foreclose the awarded works, a case for getting permission for terminating the tenders of allotted works has been moved to the competent authority and necessary direction to the contractors would be issued once the foreclosure gets approved.

In order to avoid any litigation/ arbitration and ensure smooth handing and taking over of the remaining works, the PWD has suggested the AAI to constitute a joint committee of officers from the PWD and the AAI to visit the site and assess the works already done. “As GLADA has failed to make payment of the already awarded and completed works despite being mandated in administrative approval, a joint meeting of departments may be convened over payments,” the PWD said.