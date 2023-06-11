Aam Aadmi Clinic doctors sent back to dispensaries

Chandigarh, June 10

The government has issued orders asking all doctors posted in Aam Aadmi Clinics to join back their rural dispensaries.

Earlier, the government had deputed over 200 doctors from rural areas to these clinics, which had created a lot chaos and led to protests against the government.

In a communiqué sent to all Civil Surgeons, the National Health Mission Director said the rural medical officers of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats shall be repatriated to their subsidiary health centres (SHCs), where they were earlier posted.

Besides, the posting orders of the Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) officers of the Department of Health and Family Welfare posted at these upgraded clinics shall be issued in due course and they shall be directed to report to the respective Civil Surgeons till that time.

The order further said merit lists for empanelling medical officers for the remaining clinics have been generated through a special module.

These clinics include the PHCs upgraded during Phase II, from which officers have sought relocation.

The merit lists of empanelled doctors have been generated city-wise in case of urban areas of the district and district-wise in case of rural areas of the district on the basis of the criteria specified in the terms and conditions of empanelment uploaded while inviting the applications during July 2022.

Just before the inauguration of around 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics on January 27, the government had deployed 202 doctors from the PCMS and 135 rural medical officers, pharmacists and Class IV employees to these clinics. — TNS

Back to square one

