Aam Aadmi Clinics ploy to gain political mileage, claims Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, January 27

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday hit out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government while stating that superficial and half-hearted measures would not be sufficient to make Punjab ‘Rangla’.

While referring to various media reports Bajwa said it was a well-known fact in the state that government-run dispensaries, especially in the rural areas and the Civil Hospitals, were a picture of absolute neglect. He said patients and their attendants were continuously demanding upgradation of these medical facilities.

Khaira objects to name Chairman of the All-India Kisan Congress Sukhpal Singh Khaira objected to the government naming the new clinics after the Aam Aadmi Party

Khaira asked CM Bhagwant Mann to change the name of Aam Aadmi Clinics to “government clinics”

“Whether these clinics are really serving any medical benefits to people is not certain, but they are certainly promoting the Aam Aadmi Party”, he said

Bajwa further said, “However, instead of improving and investing in the aforesaid shortcomings the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is spending crores of rupees of the state exchequer to deck up these so-called mohalla clinics so that they look outwardly good in appearance. In fact, the Bhagwant Mann government should have rather first cleaned up the muck and the rot that has set in these medical facilities over the years.”

Bajwa said at the end of the day, this effort of the AAP government merely looked like a ploy to gain political mileage instead of actually doing something concrete to improve the deteriorating health services. That’s why when a former health secretary Ajoy Sharma had put his foot down and did not agree to release advertisements worth crores, which were to be displayed all over the country, he was shunted out, he said.

