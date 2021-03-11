Aam Aadmi Clinics set for launch in Punjab today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

Fulfilling its major election promise, the Bhagwant Mann government will launch the Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab on Independence Day.

In a tweet today, CM Mann said, "During the campaigning for the recent Vidhan Sabha elections, we guaranteed to the people of Punjab that we will be starting an Aam Aadmi Clinic in every village. This guarantee will be honoured within the coming few hours... This is the beginning of a revolution in health services."

As many as 100 clinics will be dedicated to the people of the state in the first phase beginning tomorrow.

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra has assured that the Health Department was fully geared to launch the flagship programme and would ensure the required staff and state-of-the-art healthcare equipment.

The government step towards covering the entire population of the state will soon be extended to all 117 Assembly constituencies. "The government is trying to bring healthcare facilities at the doorstep of people in the state," the Health Minister said.

Last month, the CM had said each special clinic would have a four or five staffers, including an MBBS doctor. The clinic will have provision for at least 100 clinical tests for patients. Medicines will be provided free.

