Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

Chandigarh, February 3

With assets worth Rs 251 crore, AAP candidate from Mohali Kulwant Singh is the richest candidate in the fray. A real estate tycoon, he joined AAP just last month. In addition, his wife owns assets valued at Rs 24.85 crore.

Superrich Nominees Kulwant Singh (AAP) Mohali Assets Rs. 251 cr

Mohali Assets Karan K Brar (CONGRESS) Muktsar Assets Rs. 162 cr

Muktsar Assets Rana Gurjeet (CONGRESS) Kapurthala Assets Rs. 130 cr*

Kapurthala Assets Sukhbir Badal (SAD) Jalalabad Assets Rs. 122 cr* *Joint assets with spouse

Next in the list are Muktsar candidate Karan Kaur Brar, daughter-in-law of former CM Harcharan Singh Brar, with assets worth Rs 162 crore and Technical Education Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh and his wife Rana Rajbans Kaur with assets worth Rs 130.37 crore.

Their son Rana Inder Pratap Singh, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi, has declared wealth worth Rs 70 crore. Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal have movable and immovable assets worth Rs 51.21 crore and Rs 71.56 crore, respectively. Their total wealth is Rs 122 crore. Sukhbir also owns horses worth Rs 95 lakh and two weapons valued at Rs 2 lakh. Harsimrat also has jewellery worth Rs 7.24 crore.

AAP’s Sunam MLA Aman Arora is also among the superrich candidates. He and his wife Sabina Arora have assets worth Rs 87.75 crore. Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, contesting from Bathinda Urban, also figures among the wealthy with Rs 73 crore assets. He owns 11 vehicles as well.

