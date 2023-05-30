Chandigarh, May 30
The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab will go in for Cabinet expansion. Two new ministers will be included while one is likely to be dropped.
The Bhagwant Mann-led government has sought time from Governor Banwarilal Purohit for oath-taking ceremony.
Sources say representation to be given to Ludhiana and one minister will be chosen from either Jalandhar or Amritsar.
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will be in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony could take place late afternoon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to go in for Cabinet expansion
Government seeks time from Governor for oath-taking ceremony
Wrestlers put off medal immersion after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue
Handed over medals to BKU chief
10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar
Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...
Shahbad Dairy murder: New CCTV footage shows accused talking to a person minutes before crime
Police claim murder pre-planned as Sahil waited for the girl...
Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'
The accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they h...