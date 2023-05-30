Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab to go in for Cabinet expansion

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab will go in for Cabinet expansion. Two new ministers will be included while one is likely to be dropped.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government has sought time from Governor Banwarilal Purohit for oath-taking ceremony.

Sources say representation to be given to Ludhiana and one minister will be chosen from either Jalandhar or Amritsar.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will be in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony could take place late afternoon.

