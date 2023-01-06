AAP ‘advertorial’ to hide facts: Bajwa

Chandigarh, January 5
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government for publishing advertisements that look like authentic news reports or articles to hide the actual condition of Punjab.
“The only purpose behind such ‘advertorials’ is to befool the people. Why do they have to spend crores of rupees on publicity if there is ‘peace and progress’ in the state in a real sense,” Bajwa asked.
