AAP allegation that BJP is trying to buy Punjab MLAs is baseless, they can file FIR, says saffron party's Punjab chief

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, September 14

Soon after the AAP accused the BJP of “buying” their MLAs, Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma on Thursday refuted the allegations calling them "false and baseless".

He said that the AAP can file an FIR if they want, no one is stooping them.

Sharma criticised the AAP government for alleging that their MLAs were “threatened” by the BJP.

He alleged that the only threat that the AAP had was from its convener Arvind Kejriwal as he “never wanted Bhagwant Mann to be the CM of the state”.

Talking to the media, the BJP president said: “AAP formed the government with a thumping majority and still they are insecure, which is surprising.”

“Arvind Kejriwal never wanted Bhagwant Mann to be the CM of Punjab, but since there was tremendous pressure from the people of the state and a few leaders, he had no choice but to declare Mann as the CM. But to keep an eye on Mann, he deputed his blue-eyed Raghav Chaddha over him,” said Sharma.

He said the AAP was synonym with “experts of lies” letting out a new “jumla” everyday.