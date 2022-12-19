AAP anti-farmer, says SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra

Mohali, December 18
Former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra today said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had proved that it stood by ‘khas aadmi’ and joined hands with the liquor mafia to suppress a peaceful movement against groundwater pollution in Zira.
Addressing a press conference here, Chandumajra, condemning the suppression of the peaceful movement against the management of a liquor distillery in Zira, said it was condemnable that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had changed his stand and turned against the peaceful protesters.
“He held a meeting with farmers agitating against the distillery and assured them that all their demands would be met. He even deputed his minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal for this purpose. However, within 12 hours, he took a decision to uproot the tents of the protesters, round them up and even use force against them to leave the dharna site. This is highly condemnable”, he added.
