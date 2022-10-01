AAP asks Punjab MLAs, leaders to head to Gujarat for campaigning

Chandigarh, September 30
All set to give a good fight to the ruling BJP in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party has asked its elected representatives in Punjab to go to the western state to campaign for the party.
Making it an all-out poll battle, the party high command, in a meeting with its elected representatives, including MLAs, held here last evening, asked them to go to Gujarat for campaigning. The meeting was reportedly chaired by Rajya Sabha AAP MP Dr Sandeep Pathak, who joined it virtually.
It is learnt that MLAs and chairmen of various boards and corporations were asked to go to Gujarat after the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session ends, while ministers have been asked to go after October 15. Assigned an area covering 25-odd villages, each leader has been asked to explain to the voters there about the difference in governance made by AAP in Punjab.
All those going there have also been asked to foot their own bills. It is learnt that about 25 MLAs have already been assigned areas in Gujarat and have started campaigning there. It may be mentioned that earlier the party had deputed some MLAs for campaigning in Himachal Pradesh, but it now seems that the party’s focus is primarily on Gujarat.
