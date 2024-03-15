AAP aspirants pull out all stops to secure ticket for Ferozepur Lok Sabha segment

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, March 14

From organising road shows to placing huge billboards at prominent places, from going overboard on social media to networking with their ‘bosses’, AAP aspirants for this Lok Sabha seat are going all guns blazing to create a narrative in their favour.

Another aspirant Harpreet Singh Mohrewala being greeted by his supporters.

Candidates in line for the seat Harpreet Sandhu, the sarpanch of Mohrewala village, held a huge road show with over 200 vehicles present there

Kuldeep Samra also organsied a road show comprising over 3,000 supporters, during which he claimed to have put in sincere efforts for the party, thus aspiring for the ticket

Karan Gilhotra from Fazilka, who belongs to Hindu-Arora community, has strong connections in Bollywood and shares bonhomie with senior AAP leaders, which might tilt things in his favour

Punjab Agro chairman Shaminder Singh Khinda, belongs to the Kamboj community, which has major chunk in the vote share in the constituency. He is distributing sports kits to budding players in the villages and has been active in party works

Angrej Singh, who belongs to the Rai Sikh community, is banking on its support, which generally votes en bloc

Other aspirants, including Sukhraj Gora of Ferozeshah village, Prof Charanjit Singh from Muktsar, besides sitting Ferozepur (Urban) MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar, Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj are also putting efforts to prevail upon the party high commando

Many such AAP leaders, who are claiming to be with the party from Day 1, are making strong pitches to press for their candidature. The list of such leaders is huge, as are their aspirations.

Harpreet Sandhu, who is the sarpanch of Mohrewala village, held huge a road show with over 200 vehicles. “I have been sarpanch of my village for the last three terms and have worked hard for the party from the early days when AAP had come to Punjab,” said Sandhu, adding that due to his loyal services, the party had given him several responsibilities.

Another aspirant, Kuldeep Samra, also organised a road show comprising over 3,000 supporters during which, standing atop an open SUV, he claimed he had put in sincere efforts for the party and, thus, is a suitable candidate for the party ticket.

Karan Gilhotra from Fazilka, who belongs to the Hindu-Arora community — which has over 4.5 lakh votes in the segment — has also thrown his hat in the ring, with full-page articles appearing in his favour in the media, listing his accomplishments.

Gilhotra has strong connections in Bollywood and shares bonhomie with senior AAP leaders, which might tilt the scales in his favour.

Punjab Agro chairman Shaminder Singh Khinda, another ticket aspirant, is very active on social media. He is also banking on his old association with top AAP leadership, besides the fact that he belongs to the formidable Kamboj community, which has major chunk in the vote share in this constituency. Khinda is also distributing sports kits to budding players in villages, and has been quite active in party activities.

Angrej Singh, who is a Rai Sikh, is banking on the support of his community, which generally votes en bloc. “Till now, I have visited over 650 villages of this constituency to know about the problems of the people and will continue my campaign,” said Angrej, a retired Armyman who was also recently weighed against coins in several villages. Another AAP leader, Dev Raj Sharma, who is the chairman of Market Committee from Jalalabad, has installed more than one thousand hoardings in this area. “I am an old follower of the party. In fact, I had also joined the protest of Anna Hazare in New Delhi in 2011,” said Sharma.

Several other aspirants — including Sukhraj Gora of Ferozeshah village, Prof Charanjit Singh from Muktsar, sitting Ferozepur (Urban) MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar, and Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj — are also putting in efforts to prevail upon the party high command.

