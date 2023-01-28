AAP befooling people on Aam Aadmi Clinics: Malout ex-MLA Harpreet Singh

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, January 27

Just after the inauguration of an Aam Aadmi Clinic in Malout, ex-MLA Malout Harpreet Singh today visited there and showed the foundation stone of an urban Primary Health Centre (PHC) laid at the same place by him in 2016, during the SAD-BJP regime.

Harpreet claimed, “The PHC was constructed and opened during the SAD-BJP regime, but the AAP government has just changed its name and placed two hoardings and a photograph of the Chief Minister. Even the staff is the same, which was posted in the primary health centre. The AAP leaders are befooling the public and wasting public exchequer.”

He said the state government should fill the vacancies in the civil hospitals.

#Aam Aadmi Clinics #BJP #Muktsar