‘AAP believes in welfare, not division’, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes on PM Modi at Patiala roadshow

Patiala, May 3

Ahead of his visit to Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in favour of AAP candidate Dr Balbir Singh in Tripuri Market here today.

Mann said, “We do not believe in dividing communities for petty political gains. We believe in welfare and offering affordable healthcare, education and electricity to people of Punjab.”

The CM also launched an attack on the royal family of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. He urged people to vote for Dr Balbir Singh and reject those living in palaces.

Four-time MP Preneet Kaur is fighting the elections on the BJP ticket.

The roadshow began from water tank chowk and ended at Kohli Sweets. Addressing people, Mann shared the benefits of electricity waiver, schools of excellence, and Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs).

To woo the industry, Mann said the electricity prices would be slashed for the industry in the next phase.

He stated that the utilisation of canal water for irrigation stood at mere 21 per cent initially but had now risen to 59 per cent. Furthermore, he indicated that the government aimed to take it to 70 per cent by October.

Mann said the farmer protest against BJP candidates would be intensified once they would be free after selling their wheat crop.

Heavy personnel were deployed and shops were closed enroute the Passi Road to Tripuri Market, causing inconvenience to local shopkeepers and customers.

