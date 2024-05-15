AAP, BJP playing musical chairs, reject turncoats: Bajwa to voters

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, May 14

Terming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates as ‘borrowed musical chair race contestants’, Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa has dared these parties on winning the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Bajwa called upon the voters of the region to reject turncoats and support only trustworthy leaders as their representatives.

While addressing a meeting of office-bearers and activists of various wings of the Congress held in favour of party candidate Dr Amar Singh Boparai at Bhogiwal village near here, Bajwa claimed that both Gurpreet Singh GP and Geja Ram Valmiki had joined their present parties only after being promised tickets.

Recollecting Boparai’s achievements for service to society and the Congress, he called upon the Congress men of the region to spread awareness about the party candidates.

Lambasting the BJP, Bajwa alleged that no progress had taken place at the ground level during the regime of Prime Minister Narinder Modi who had left no stone unturned to spread hatred among members of various communities.

“It has now become clear that the NDA government has been trying to implement the agenda of the RSS only. We appeal to you to work tirelessly till the polling day to ensure that your party makes government at the Centre after June 4, so that sanctity and originality of the Constitution can be saved from falling prey to their (BJP’s) sinister designs,” he added.

MP Amar Singh Boparai and Indian Overseas Congress president Kamal Dhaliwal also addressed the meeting.

