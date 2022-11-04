AAP, BJP to blame for poor air quality in Delhi: Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa today said both the AAP in Delhi and Punjab, and the BJP at the Centre were responsible for the deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

However, both the BJP and AAP governments were working overtime to prove that farmers were primarily responsible for the air pollution in New Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and the adjoining areas.

Zero coordination There seems to be zero coordination between the BJP government at the Centre and the AAP government in Punjab and Delhi in addressing the menace of stubble-burning. —Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of opposition

Bajwa said there seems to have been zero coordination between the BJP government at the Centre and the AAP government in Punjab and Delhi in addressing this menace.

“Every day, the media is publishing reports on the number of stubble-burning cases in Punjab and elsewhere as if farmers are solely responsible for the poor quality of air.”

Bajwa said the AAP and the BJP governments had failed to abide by the directions of the Supreme Court, which clearly said farmers must be paid at the rate of Rs 100 per quintal to manage stubble in their fields.

