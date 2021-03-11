Power crisis in Punjab: AAP blames it on previous regimes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

The AAP today blamed the decisions of previous Congress and Akali-BJP governments for the power crisis in the state. AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang alleged traditional parties used the power generation resources of the state for own gains and deliberately damaged the thermal power plants.

No shortage CM and Power Minister are working round the clock to meet the demand. In the coming days, there will be no shortage. Malwinder Singh Kang, AAP spokesman

Kang said the heatwave had broken all records, due to which the demand for electricity had gone up by 40 to 45 per cent in April and May. “CM Bhagwant Mann and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO are working round the clock to meet the power demand. In the coming days, there will be no shortage of electricity in Punjab. Consumption increases every year during the paddy season, but I want to assure farmers they will not face any shortage for the paddy crop. The Chief Minister himself is keeping an eye on the matter.

Kang alleged the previous Congress government had shut down four thermal plants in Bathinda and two in Ropar. These plants used to generate 800 MW.

He said the Mundra thermal plant in Gujarat, which used to provide electricity to five states, including Punjab, had been closed since 2018. Punjab used to get 475 MW from it. Besides, Akali and Congress governments had not run the coal mine, allotted to Punjab in 2001 in Chhattisgarh’s Pachwara, since 2015, he added.

Kang said the mine had the capacity to produce 7 million MT of coal annually. CM Mann had decided to restart the mine and it would be operationalised by June-end. With own mine, Punjab would get cheaper coal and the government would save Rs 500-600 crore. He said the Mann government was also planning to promote solar energy. Party spokespersons Neel Garg and Shashi Veer Sharma were also present.