AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

ANI

Patiala, September 25

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Sunday slammed the AAP government in Punjab saying the AAP which had come to end mafia in the state and to change the system is now the manager-in-chief of the same.

On Governor Banwarilal Purohit's response to CM Bhagwant Mann's letter regarding the pending Rural Development Fund, Sidhu said, “The governor asked important questions. These questions are related to the future and the next generation of Punjab.”

“A mafia was working in Punjab through a system. AAP had come to end the mafia and to make a new system. The same AAP who wanted to change the system is now the manager-in-chief of the same system,” Sidhu told ANI.

