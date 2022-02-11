AAP candidates no aam aadmi: Sukhbir Badal

Tribune News Service

Batala, February 10

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s today lashed out against the AAP leadership, saying Arvind Kejriwal had not given ticket to the common man, as was the motto of the party when it was formed.

“Instead, turncoats and criminals have been fielded after money exchanged hands. In Ludhiana district, a majority of the AAP candidates have criminal cases registered against them,” he said, while campaigning in Dinanagar, Gurdaspur and Batala Assembly seats for his party candidates. This is Sukhbir’s second visit in recent weeks to these seats.

“As many as 65 ticket out of 117 have been given to known turncoats. Look at Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh. How can you term a person who has assets of Rs 2,000 crore as an aam aadmi?” he claimed.

In Dinanagar, Sukhbir campaigned for BSP candidate Kamaljit Chawla, while in Batala, he canvassed for Sucha Singh Chhotepur, who is locked in a fierce battle with Ashwani Sekhri of the Congress, Fateh Jung Bajwa of the BJP and Sherry Kalsi of AAP. —

#sukhbir badal