AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

The AAP on Tuesday declared Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidates from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib.

With this, the party has announced candidates for 10 seats, though one of its candidates, Sushil Kumar Rinku, has switched sides to the BJP.

The party is yet to announce its candidates for Jalandhar (after Rinku switched sides), Ludhiana, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

