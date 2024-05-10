AAP denied farmers crop relief: Sukhbir Badal

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, May 9

Sukhbir Badal, president of SAD, today gave a clarion call to the Punjabis to elect SAD candidates in the LS elections to take up all pending issues of the state in the Parliament and get the same resolved.

He said this during his ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ across Bhadaur, Mehal Kalan and Barnala Assembly segments (all in Barnala district) of the Sangrur LS constituency. SAD candidate Iqbal Singh Jhundan, accompanied Sukhbir during this portion of the yatra.

He said this was the reason they had decided to contest the LS elections alone as they realised that the Central Government was not resolving any issues — making MSP a legal right of farmers, safeguarding of river waters, and release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ who were in jails even after completing their life sentences.

Sukhbir further said, “It is a fact that the Delhi-based parties have betrayed Punjab and Punjabis. This is the reason why our issues are not being resolved. All Delhi-based parties are taking a different stand on important issues like transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab and safeguarding our river waters. These parties, including AAP, the Congress and BJP claim that the state does not have excess water within its boundaries, and still want release of these waters.”

The SAD chief further said it was also condemnable that the AAP government had discriminated against farmers by denying them crop compensation for repeated crop failures.

