AAP eliminated corruption culture: Punjab minister Aman Arora

Chandigarh, October 16

Presenting the report card of the performance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the seven months it has been in power in the state, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora today said the government had ushered a new era of politics by eliminating the corruption and mafia culture patronised by previous governments in seven decades.

Addressing a press conference here at the party’s headquarters, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Arora slammed the Congress, SAD and BJP governments for pushing Punjab into a colossal debt.

Listing the achievements of the AAP government, the minister said the AAP was generating employment as promised during the poll campaigns.

“The government has regularised services of 9,000 teachers and initiated the process to regularise the services of the remaining 28,000 contractual employees. The government has also started the process to fill 26,000 posts lying vacant in various government departments and boards,” Arora said.

He said an anti-corruption helpline was also launched to combat corruption in the state, adding that 220 influential persons, senior politicians and bureaucrats were arrested in seven months.

Arora said the government had also taken many pro-farmers decisions, including giving the MSP on moong as the third crop after procuring it at an MSP of Rs 7,275 per quintal. “The load enhancement fees on tubewells was slashed from Rs 4,750 to Rs 2,500 and subsidy of Rs 1,500 per acre has been given for direct seeding of rice. Likewise, the price of sugarcane was enhanced by Rs 20 per quintal,” he said.

Arora said to provide free and best health services at the doorstep of the common man, 100 Aam Aadmi clinics were dedicated to the residents and the construction of 16 new medical colleges was also announced. — TNS

Comparison ridiculous: Cong

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday took a dig at the AAP government for comparing its seven-month performance with 70 years

Referring to the claims made in the advertisements, the PCC president challenged the government to prove even one of these to be true

