AAP failed to root out graft: SAD

Bathinda, February 22
Bathinda MP and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was in the city and gave Rs 5 lakh for installing CCTV cameras at Kamla Nehru Colony from her MPLADS, slammed the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over law and order and corruption.
Harsimrat said law and order was deteriorating under the incumbent government. Incidents of robberies and murders had increased manifold, which was not the case when former CM Parkash Singh Badal headed the government, she said.
Harsimrat said arrest of Bathinda (Rural) MLA Amit Ratan Kotfatta’s close aide in a corruption case proved that AAP had failed to root out corruption.
Earlier, Mansa MLA and former Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla and former Minister Fauja Singh Sarari were shown the door due to their alleged corrupt practices, she added.
The former minister claimed that the AAP government had increased its advertising budget from Rs 20 crore to Rs 700 crore.
