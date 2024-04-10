AAP files complaint to EC against Sukhbir Badal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

AAP filed a complaint to the Election Commission against SAD president Sukhbir Badal for violating the directions of the ECI regarding the political campaign.

The complaint was filed by senior AAP leader and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema. In a letter addressed to the ECI and Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, the AAP leader said Badal used a child for his campaign during his Punjab Bachao Yatra.

The letter states that on April 6, Badal, during his Punjab Bachao Yatra at Raikot, violated the EC directions when he made a child raise the slogans of “Shiromani Akali Dal Zindabad and Vote for Akali Dal”. The party also submitted the videographed proof of the incident.

It further said the activity was also a violation of the mandate of the Judgment of the Bombay High Court which had stressed the need to ensure that political parties do not allow participation of minor children in any election-related activities. All political parties and candidates are required to ensure strict compliance with the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, as amended by the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016. But Badal flouted not only the directions of the ECI, but also the law that prohibits using children for political activities.

