AAP files complaint with Election Commission against Faridkot BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans for issuing threats to protesting farmers

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 18

Two days after BJP’s Faridkot candidate and singer Hans Raj Hans allegedly issued threats to protesting farmers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against him.

In the complaint, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the singer has been accused of abusing farmers, threatening them and making hate speeches during his election campaign. Hans has been finding the going tough during his campaign in the villages of Faridkot, where he is stopped by farmers and is not allowed to go and seek votes. It is not just singer Hans but most BJP candidates in the state are being stopped by farmers.

On May 16, the singer, during his election campaign, was reportedly heard telling farmers that they would be dealt with after the polling on June 1. This statement has created an uproar in the state, with all farmer unions condemning it. Hans, in subsequent television interviews, has denied issuing threats and said that he was merely reacting to a farmer complaining to him about the farmer unions’ diktats.

In its complaint to the EC, the Aam Aadmi Party has said “… During his campaign for the upcoming general elections, Hans Raj Hans has been openly abusing farmers, threatening them and making hate speech, which is not only a violation of the Model Code of Conduct but also an offence under the Indian Penal Code. By doing so, he is intentionally provoking the farmers and due to this provocation, it is likely to break the public peace in the State of Punjab,” says the complaint.

The AAP complaint is accompanied by a video of the incident. The complaint says that a candidate running for public office is resorting to such despicable tactics to intimidate, harass and provoke the very people he is supposed to represent.” Farmers are the backbone of our country and they deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, not subjected to verbal abuse and threats,” says the complaint, while urging the Commission to take immediate action against Hans.

The ruling party has also sought protection for farmers, allegedly targeted by Hans and asked the EC to ensure that they are able to exercise their right to vote without fear of reprisal.

