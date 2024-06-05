AAP first-timer Kang wins Anandpur Sahib

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 4

AAP candidate Malvinder Singh Kang trumped Congress’ Vijay Inder Singla with a margin of 10,846 votes to win the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat. The 45-year-old fetched a total of 3,13,217 (29.08%) votes in comparison to Singla’s 3,02,371 (28.07%). A margin of 1.01 per cent made the victory.

BJP’s Dr Subhash Sharma polled 1,86,578, SAD’s Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra bagged 1,17,936, and BSP’s Jasvir Singh Garhi fetched 90,157.

Kang thanked his supporters, workers, and MLAs for their work. “Datt ke kaam karenge, for Anandpur Sahib constituency and the state. Due to the attack on Harmandar Sahib on this day (June 4, 1984), no celebration has been planned,” said Kang.

Kang’s victory margin was based on the sizeable lead he gained in the Garhshankar, Nawanshahr, Anandpur Sahib, and Rupnagar segments. Singla overturned Kang’s lead in the Chamkaur Sahib, Kharar, Mohali, and Balachaur segments.

Kang’s campaign was focused on the work done by the state government and a pitch to save the constitutional rights of the people, which he said were in danger.

A total of 28 candidates were in fray, with 13 Independents. A total of 6,402 voters opted for the NOTA option out of the total of 10,70,721.

