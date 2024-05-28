AAP for resumption of cross-border trade with Pakistan through Attari ICP

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 27

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced to resume import and export with Pakistan through the ICP at Attari, which is currently only importing merchandise from Afghanistan, after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

He stated this during an address to the Amritsar-based entrepreneurs here on Monday. The event was held in a resort on the city outskirts where media was not allowed. He did not take any question from entrepreneurs assembled at the venue.

The Delhi CM claimed the trade with Pakistan did not stall and was continuing from the ports in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Then what is the glitch in resuming it from Attari?

It is apparent that resumption of trade with Pakistan through Attari has become a key poll issue here. Before the suspension of bilateral trade in 2019, the volume of trade between India and Pakistan through the Integrated Check Post Attari used to be about Rs 5,000 crore per year.

With a view to facilitate import and export, he announced the setting up of a cargo terminal at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport. He assured to increase domestic and international flights, too.

For the overall development of the tourism sector in the city, he promised world-class hospital, cricket stadium, university and convention centre. He added that all old sewerage pipelines would also be replaced.

Kejriwal stated that the food processing industry of the city would be supported to bolster its presence at the national level.

Rajan Bedi, an importer and exporter, who had attended the conventions called by Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla and BJP nominee Taranjit Singh Sandhu said the cross-border trade with Pakistan will benefit all sections of society, including transporters, porters, traders, hoteliers and others.

He recalled that the BJP leaders were quick in their interactions to say that they never discontinued the trade. Following the Pulwama attack on the CRPF on February 14, 2019, the Indian Government had only raised the customs duty on import of goods from Pakistan by 200 per cent. They blamed then Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan government for suspending the trade ties with India to express their anguish at the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Amritsar boasts of a variety of industries. Among all the industries, textile is the mainstay with over Rs 10,000 crore annual turnover. Textile sector includes yarn spinning, yarn dyeing, fabric dyeing, warp knitting, woollen (shawls, tweed, blazers, carpet and blanket), weaving, textile processing and others. It is a leader in the country in manufacturing of screws, nut-bolts and manufacturing of packaging industries. Among the food processing industry it is known for producing achaar, murabba and sharbat. Its wooden chess boards and pieces are exported to the developed countries.

