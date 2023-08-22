Moga: AAP gets first mayor in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Moga, August 21

AAP got its first mayor in Punjab with party loyalist Baljit Singh Channi being unanimously elected Mayor of Moga on Monday.

Channi is councillor from ward number 8 in Moga city. In the 50 member House, 42 councillors are led by Moga AAP MLA Amandeep Arora. Among the 42, as many as 32 are from AAP and remaining 10 are Independent.

Channi is a social worker and is acknowledged for his role in conducting cremation of unclaimed bodies.

On June 8, 41 councillors of the Moga MC had signed a no-confidence motion against Mayor Nitika Bhalla and submitted it to the MC Joint Commissioner. On July 5, a no-confidence motion was moved in Moga MC House by 41 councillors to remove the then Mayor Nitika Bhalla, who belonged to the Congress.

Channi expressed his commitment to providing corruption-free public utility service system in Moga MC.

Moga AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur termed it a victory of the people and the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

Boost for party ahead of civic body polls

In the 2021 MC poll for 50 wards in Moga, the Congress had bagged 20 seats, the Akali Dal 15, Independents 10, AAP four and the BJP one. However, in the past 15 months, 28 councillors joined AAP, increasing its strength to 32. By taking control of the Moga MC, the ruling AAP has got a boost ahead of the civic body elections.

