AAP Government orders delimitation of wards in 5 Punjab MCs

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, June 5

After a thumping win in the Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has now set its sight on the Municipal Corporation elections in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Phagwara. The polls are due in the next few months.

The Director, Local Government, has shot off a letter (dated June 1) to Commissioners of all five MCs, directing them to complete the delimitation of municipal wards within a week so that the elections could be conducted on time.

The MC Commissioners have also been asked to collect population data of each block through a door-to-door drive. The data has to be divided into three parts — total population, number of Scheduled Castes (SC) and those from Backward Classes (BC).

The colour code for each category of population data will be in accordance with the Delimitation of Wards of Municipal Corporations Order, 1995: black for total population, red for SC population and green for BC data.

The enumeration staff would also be required to submit rough maps of proposed new wards and break-up of the population data (how many SCs and BCs) to the headquarters. According to the letter, the population data should be shown block-wise with details of streets and roads on a tracing cloth and certified as per stipulated guidelines.

The department has further told the MC Commissioners to keep all record of population data (with the break-up) and registers of total population of each ward in safe custody.

The MC chiefs have been granted permission to outsource staff for the timely completion of the date-bound work and submit the data within a week so that the forthcoming civic body elections could be conducted on time.