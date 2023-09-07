AAP govt betrayed farmers by limiting paddy relief: SAD

Shahkot (Jalandhar), September 6

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said the AAP government had betrayed the peasantry by limiting proposed disbursal of relief for paddy crop loss to five acres per farmer and announcing relief of Rs 6,800 per acre as per the Central Government norms.

Addressing a gathering at the Gidderpindi grain market, the SAD president said, “it is shocking that the AAP government has not ensured fair compensation to victims.” — TNS

‘RENAMING COUNTRY WON’T MAKE IT STRONG’

Reacting to the controversy surrounding renaming of India as Bharat, Badal termed the move as a political stunt.

“Changing the name of a country does not make it strong. The Centre’s focus should rather be on performance,” he said.

#Sukhbir Badal