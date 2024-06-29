AAP govt ill-prepared to deal with monsoon: Bajwa

Chandigarh, June 28
Following the first pre-monsoon shower in Punjab, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday rebuked the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government for being ill-prepared to deal with the upcoming monsoon season.
“The very first shower of the pre-monsoon has exposed the AAP government’s false claims of being fully prepared for the monsoon season in the state,” Bajwa added.
Referring to a news report, Bajwa said that several parts of Ludhiana remained powerless and without water supply for hours following the rain on Thursday. A similar situation was witnessed in some other parts of Punjab, where the residents were left without basic facilities.
“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been busy in election campaigning for Jalandhar West Assembly by-poll and he has taken a lavish bungalow on rent. However, he has completely forgotten that the monsoon season is just around the corner and water channels and drains are yet to be strengthened and repaired,” Bajwa added.
The LoP said that the people of Punjab, particularly the farmers, had to bear the brunt of the apathy of the AAP government last year too. The AAP government remained unsuccessful in strengthening and repairing the water channels and drains on time in 2023, he alleged.
