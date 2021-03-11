AAP govt plans to resume Bhagat Singh yuva award in Punjab

Chandigarh, August 14
On the 75th annivesary of the country’s Independence, the Punjab Government has decided to resume the Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh State Yuva Award.
After a meeting at the Directorate of Youth Services at Yuva Bhavan here, Sports and Youth Services Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the award carried a cash component of Rs 51,000, a medal, a scroll, a blazer and a certificate.
The award is given to two youths between the age of 15 and 35 years from each district of the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...
President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy
'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...
Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K
2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission