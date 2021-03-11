AAP govt plans to resume Bhagat Singh yuva award in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

On the 75th annivesary of the country’s Independence, the Punjab Government has decided to resume the Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh State Yuva Award.

After a meeting at the Directorate of Youth Services at Yuva Bhavan here, Sports and Youth Services Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the award carried a cash component of Rs 51,000, a medal, a scroll, a blazer and a certificate.

The award is given to two youths between the age of 15 and 35 years from each district of the state.