AAP govt squandering money on fake publicity, claims SAD

Ludhiana, September 29

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today flayed the AAP government for spending Rs 700 crore allegedly on fake publicity, while many farmers were suffering due to crop damage.

Sukhbir said, “CM Bhagwant Mann has allocated an unprecedented 42 vehicles for his own cavalcade and enforces a virtual curfew at every place he visits. All promises made to the people have been forgotten with the government functioning at the whims and fancies of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.”

He alleged the CM’s own credibility had taken a huge hit when he was caught lying while claiming that BMW would establish a plant in Punjab as well as when he was “deplaned” in Frankfurt.

Claiming that Rs 700 crore had been earmarked for advertising the achievements of AAP, he said public funds were being used to further the party agenda in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. — OC

Seeks clemency for Rajoana

Sukhbir Badal urged PM Narendra Modi to commute the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana to life term in keeping with the Centre’s announcement on the 550th birth anniv of Guru Nanak Dev. He also called for the release of all Sikh prisoners who had completed their jail terms.